Body of Florida woman missing for nearly six years discovered inside freezer at scrap metal warehouse

The body of a Florida woman who had been missing for nearly six years was found last month inside the freezer of a scrap metal business, the owner said Friday.

Lilian Argueta opened the freezer and screamed when she found the body, she told the Sun-Sentinel. She said she originally thought the body was a “witch or a mannequin.”

The body was later identified by Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office as 29-year-old Heather Lacey, who vanished in November 2013, according to the newspaper.

The freezer had reportedly belonged to Jonathan Escarzaga, who was found dead inside his apartment in February. The freezer was moved from his apartment to a scrap warehouse in Margate -- 40 miles north of Miami -- after the apartment manager hired a company to remove the appliances.

The freezer wasn't locked, the warehouse owners said. They opened it about a month after Escarzaga's death and found the missing woman.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Escarzaga played a role in Lacey’s death or whether the two knew each other.

Authorities are withholding information pending autopsy results by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.