Body found in wheel well of United Airlines Christmas Eve flight from Chicago to Maui

Body found after UA Flight 202 arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Christmas Eve

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A tragic discovery was made on a flight from Chicago to Maui on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed to Fox News Digital that upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft. 

Flight 202 departed O’Hare Airport at 9:30 a.m. on Dec 24 and landed at Maui’s Kahului Airport at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to United Airlines' website. 

The airline spokesperson said that the wheel well was only accessible from outside the aircraft. 

The plane was a Boeing 787-10.

"At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well," the spokesperson said.

The airline added that it is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.

The person that was found dead has not yet been identified.