Body found floating in man-made AZ lake at Mesa park
Mesa, Arizona, crews responded to a call of a possible drowning at Dobson Rank Lake
Fire department crews deployed a raft to recover a body found floating in a man-made lake at a Mesa park early Tuesday, authorities said.
Mesa Fire Department officials said they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water.
No other information was immediately released.