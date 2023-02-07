Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Body found floating in man-made AZ lake at Mesa park

Mesa, Arizona, crews responded to a call of a possible drowning at Dobson Rank Lake

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fire department crews deployed a raft to recover a body found floating in a man-made lake at a Mesa park early Tuesday, authorities said.

Mesa Fire Department officials said they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake.

1 MISSING, 2 RESCUED AFTER WA CRAB BOAT SINKS NEAR WILLAPA BAY

A fire department recovered a body that was found floating in the Dobson Rank Lake Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona.

A fire department recovered a body that was found floating in the Dobson Rank Lake Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water.

No other information was immediately released.