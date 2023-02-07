Body found floating in man-made AZ lake at Mesa park

Fire department crews deployed a raft to recover a body found floating in a man-made lake at a Mesa park early Tuesday, authorities said.

Mesa Fire Department officials said they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water.

No other information was immediately released.