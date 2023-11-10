Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Body found in Colorado identified as SD resident who disappeared in 1987

Jerry Mikkelson was likely killed in Wyoming before his body was dumped off a CO forest service road

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man who has been missing 30 years was identified in Colorado, where deputies have long been trying to put a name the suspected homicide victim.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office used genetic testing and a titanium rod in his leg to identify Jerry A. Mikkelson's body this week, KELO-TV reported.

WOMAN WHO MARRIED INTO BOSTON CRIME FAMILY REVEALED AS FLORIDA CANAL MURDER VICTIM AFTER VANISHING: DAUGHTER

Law enforcement believe Mikkelson was killed in Wyoming before his body was dumped off a forest service road in Colorado in October 1987.

Breckenridge crime, Pueblo Crime

A body dumped in Colorado in late 1987 has been identified that of South Dakota resident Jerry Mikkelson.

Mikkelson left Sioux Falls after graduating from high school in 1981. A relative eventually reported him missing, but police did not investigate because he was around 24 years old at the time and authorities did not suspect foul play.

"The officer informed (the relative) since Jerry was an adult there was nothing police could do," Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens told the station. "No police report was made, just the info that (relative) left. At that point, there was no indication anything was wrong or anything criminal occurred, so there was no police investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado deputies have not indicated how Mikkelson died.