©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Body found in CA underwater cave, suspected to be a 2020 missing diver

Ryder Sturt, 34, vanished 2 years ago when he went diving for lobster

Associated Press
A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday, a week after it was notified that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island.

"The location of the recovery corresponds to a missing diver investigation from 2020," a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Two recreational divers discovered a body in an underwater cave in Southern California.

Two recreational divers discovered a body in an underwater cave in Southern California. (Fox News)

Ryder Sturt, 34, of Port Hueneme, reportedly was diving for lobster with a partner on Nov. 29, 2020, in the Painted Cave Preserve area of the central California coastal island and never surfaced, authorities have said.

Coroner's investigators will use rapid DNA testing to confirm the identity of the body, and the determination could be completed next week, the Sheriff's Office said.