Body believed to be missing Miya Marcano found in Florida

Police in Orange County, Florida announced during a press conference that they believe they have found a body believed to be that of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

"A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been discovered," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted on Saturday along with a clip of the press conference. "OCSO Dectectives have notified Miya's parents of this tragic news. Sheriff John Mina and the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff's Office extend our deepest condolences to Miya's family, friends and loved ones."

"Earlier today, the Orange County Sheriff's Office emergency response team was searching the area of Tymber Skan apartments off of South Texas Avenue in Orange County and that's when they discovered a body we believe to be that of Miya Marcano," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had been involved in a search that spanned three counties for the missing college student who disappeared a week ago. Miya Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment, authorities said.

Mina said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the "prime suspect." Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

"At this time we don’t believe there was another person involved," Mina said Thursday.

The sheriff has said that Marcano had repeatedly "rebuffed" romantic advances by Caballero. Detectives spoke to Caballero after Marcano was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.

