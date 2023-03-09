Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Bodies of 2 Americans killed in Mexico returned to US

The four Americans crossed into Matamoros from Texas last week so that one of them could have cosmetic surgery

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Bodies of 2 Americans killed in Mexico returned to US Video

Bodies of 2 Americans killed in Mexico returned to US

US officials arrived in Mexico Thursday afternoon before the bodies were loaded up and sent north across the Veterans Port of Entry in Texas

Mexican authorities on Thursday repatriated the bodies of two Americans killed in Mexico last week by members of a drug cartel

U.S. officials arrived in Mexico Thursday afternoon before the bodies were loaded up and sent north across the Veterans Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, where they were handed over to U.S. authorities. 

A general view of a storage shed behind a police cordon, at the scene where authorities found the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen, in Matamoros, Mexico March 7, 2023.

A general view of a storage shed behind a police cordon, at the scene where authorities found the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen, in Matamoros, Mexico March 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Mexican officials have identified the deceased Americans as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown. They were abducted last week with two other people, LaTavia McGee and Eric Williams, who survived the abduction

Last Friday, the four Americans crossed into Matamoros from Texas so that one of them could have cosmetic surgery. Around midday, they were fired on in downtown Matamoros and then loaded into a pickup truck. A Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet.

MEXICAN CARTEL ‘APOLOGIZES’ IN LETTER FOR KIDNAPPING, MURDER OF AMERICANS, TURNS IN MEMBERS ‘RESPONSIBLE’

Another friend, who remained in Brownsville, called police after being unable to reach the group that crossed the border Friday morning.

Friends, family, and church members mourn the loss of Zindell Brown at a church in Scranton, South Carolina, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. 

Friends, family, and church members mourn the loss of Zindell Brown at a church in Scranton, South Carolina, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.  (Mark Darrough for Fox News Digital)

Brownsville Police Department spokesman Martin Sandoval said Thursday that officers followed protocol by checking local hospitals and jails after receiving the report of the missing people. A detective was assigned to the case within the hour and then alerted the FBI after realizing the people had crossed into Mexico. Shortly after, the FBI took over the case as social media videos began to show a shootout with the victims matching the description of the missing people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities located them Tuesday morning on the outskirts of the city, guarded by a man who was arrested. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 