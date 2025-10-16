Blue city repeat offender accused of metal pipe rampage just days after release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man is back behind bars after allegedly attacking three people with a metal pipe – just one week after he was reportedly released from custody after being arrested for a separate assault case.

Jeremiah White, 23, allegedly approached a 46-year-old woman on a Bronx street corner at around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, when he began screaming "you hit my mom" before striking the victim multiple times in the face, head and arms with a metal pipe, the New York Post reported.

The victim, identified as Virginia Alvarez, was reportedly on her way to work as a nurse at BronxCare Health when the attack occurred, according to News 12. She was subsequently transported to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

"He just kept punching me and punching me and punching me and punching me," Alvarez told the outlet from her hospital bed, adding that the suspect "wouldn’t stop."

Nearly two hours later, White allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl walking along Louis Nine Boulevard in Crotona Park East, yelling for her to "watch out" before striking her in the back of the head with the metal pipe. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At 9:55 a.m., White allegedly attacked a 54-year-old woman outside her apartment, punching her in the face with a closed fist before he was arrested less than an hour later, according to The Post.

White is charged with three counts of assault, according to the NYPD.

The alleged attacks are not White’s first run-in with authorities – he has four prior arrests, The Post reported.

Most recently, White was arrested on Oct. 7 – just one week earlier – for allegedly punching a 17-year-old girl in the face at a subway station one month prior, according to The Post. White was subsequently charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

One day after his arrest, White pleaded not guilty in front of a New York City judge and was released from custody with non-monetary conditions, court documents revealed.

