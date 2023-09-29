Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

Blue city council overrides liberal mayor, bans supervised drug sites including in infamous Kensington

One Philadelphia city council member said the mayor is responsible for record overdose deaths

Jon Michael Raasch By Jon Michael Raasch Fox News
Published
close
CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: The place where police do nothing as addicts shoot up Video

CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: The place where police do nothing as addicts shoot up

David Oh, the Republican candidate for mayor of Philadelphia, shared how years of failed city policies have eliminated police officers' power in Kensington.

The Philadelphia City Council voted to override the mayor's veto of a bill that prohibits supervised injection sites across most of the city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, on Wednesday vetoed the council's bill to ban sites allowing people to take their drug of choice under the supervision of medical staff. The next day, the majority Democrat council overrode his veto 14-1. 

"I am frustrated that my colleagues will not let our city lead other communities in implementing public health policies that, again, are saving lives, reducing public consumption, and reducing dangerous litter in other cities around the world," the mayor told Fox News in a statement. "This is a public health crisis and not a question of public opinion."

HOW THIS DRUG HAVEN GOT ‘DRAMATICALLY WORSE,’ ACCORDING TO A FORMER RESIDENT

CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: This area went from a safe haven to 'hell on earth' Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

The legislation, which originally passed the Philadelphia City Council 13-1 on Sept. 14, would update zoning codes to prohibit supervised drug consumption sites in nine of the city's 10 districts, including in Kensington. On an average day in the neighborhood, — infamous for its open-air drug market — addicts can be seen overdosing in the streets, smoking or injecting fentanyl on sidewalks and drug deals taking place on street corners. 

Drug users on Kensington Avenue

Drug addicts in Kensington occupy a street corner while nodding off.  (Meg Myers/Fox News Digital)

Overdoses killed a record 1,413 people in Philadelphia in 2022, an 11% increase from the year prior, according to city health officials.

Further, Pennsylvania was among the top 10 states with the highest overdose death rates in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drug overdose mortality hit a record-high of 5,449 deaths across the state, up nearly 25% since 2019. 

Council members celebrated the passage of the bill and called out the mayor for ineffectively addressing the city's record overdose deaths. 

Drug users pass out or inject themselves on the sidewalk in Kensington

Drug users gather on the streets of Kensington Avenue. Some are injecting themselves with needles and one user is slumped over on a stoop.  (Megan Myers and Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

"Remember that those overdoses that have occurred in the last eight years are his responsibility," said City Council member Quetcy Lozada, whose district includes Kensington.

"This Council had to make a tough decision today, and I appreciate the fact that we stuck together and that ultimately we responded to the people that we represent," Lozada said. "This is what leadership looks like: making decisions that are not popular and that are difficult, but necessary."

Advocates argue that drug consumption sites could prevent overdoses and save lives, while opponents argue that they enable addicts to continue using and won't solve the root issue of their addiction. 

CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: RESIDENT SAYS NEIGHBORHOOD ‘GIVEN TO THE WOLVES,' BEGS PEOPLE TO STOP FEEDING ADDICTS

The only operating supervised consumption sites in the U.S. are in New York. Another is expected to open in Providence, Rhode Island, next year. 

Lawmakers in Colorado and Pennsylvania also have recently voted to reject such sites

Still, some Philadelphia residents admonished the City Council. 

Drug addicts doing drugs on Kensington streets in Philadelphia in front of a young child

A child looks on as addicts use drugs in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.  (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For you to sit here and say ‘No, we will not do it,’ even though the science proves that it works, is mind-blowing," Moses Santana, an activist from Kensington, said at the meeting Thursday. "We will organize to remove you."

"Democrats who are voting like Republicans," Santana continued, "we will vote to remove you. I promise you."

The mayor's office did not return a request for comment. 

To see more about Philadelphia's open-air drug market, click here

Jon Michael Raasch is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.