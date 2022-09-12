Expand / Collapse search
Taliban crashes American Black Hawk helicopter, leaving three dead

The US left more than $7 billion in military equipment in Afghanistan after last year's withdrawal

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Taliban pilot crashed a Black Hawk helicopter on Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing three people and injuring five others, a spokesperson for the group said. 

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defense University," Ministry of Defense spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi said Saturday. 

A video posted by Afghan journalist Wais Barakzai appeared to show an out-of-control helicopter crashing into the ground nose-first. 

The US military left behind more than $7 billion in equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan last year, including $923.3 million worth of military aircraft and $294.6 million worth of aircraft munitions.

    Taliban holds a military parade with equipment captured from U.S. army in Kandahar, Afghanistan on November 8, 2021.

    The Taliban on Monday marked the first-year anniversary of their takeover after the country's western-backed government fled and the Afghan military crumbled in the face of the insurgents' advance.  (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

    Taliban holds a military parade with equipment captured from U.S. army in Kandahar, Afghanistan on November 8, 2021.  (Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Some aircraft "were demilitarized and rendered inoperable during the evacuation," the Department of Defense Inspector General wrote in a report last month. 

The Taliban also took over tactical ground vehicles and more than 300,000 small arms, including sniper rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers. 

A parade was held last November in Afghanistan's second-largest city of Kandahar, where the Taliban showed off the US military equipment they acquired following the withdrawal. 

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report, as well as Reuters. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 