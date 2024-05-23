Expand / Collapse search
Black bear swipes at hiker in Colorado resort town

Attack reported Tuesday in Steamboat Springs, CO

A mother black bear swiped at a Colorado hiker Tuesday, sending them to the ground where they got scrapes on their arms but were able to finish their walk before getting first aid, according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

After the attack in Steamboat Springs, a ritzy ski resort town about three hours northwest of Denver, wildlife officials trapped the bear and two of three cubs Wednesday afternoon.

The sow was "humanely euthanized" and the cubs released per the agency's policy, which is to kill bears that have attacked humans or are an immediate threat, the agency said. They added that the yearling cubs are no longer dependent on their mother to find food and fend for themselves.

Tennessee black bear

A black bear searches for food along the Tennessee border at Newfound Gap on May 11, 2018 near Cherokee, North Carolina. (George Rose/Getty Images)

The hiker said they had seen a cub in the area before being getting knocked to the ground from behind.

Wildlife officials wrote: "If you see a bear don’t run. Stand still, stay calm, and slowly back away until the bear is out of sight. If you see cubs, their mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately to give them space."

Steamboat Springs, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, is known for its bear activity.

Two years ago, a Colorado man awoke to a roughly 400-pound bear rummaging through some dog food in his home. The man grabbed and gun and shot the bear until it collapsed and died.