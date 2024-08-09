Woman's body recovered from Grand Canyon for third death at national park in a week

The body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered in Grand Canyon National Park, marking the third death in one week, the National Park Services (NPS) announced.

According to a press release from the NPS, Leticia A. Castillo, 20, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, first went missing Aug. 3, after entering the national park.

Authorities discovered her body Tuesday, 150 feet below the Canyon’s Twin Overlooks after a multiple-day search.

A photo from the scene showed Castillo's body being airlifted by a helicopter. Her body was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the agency said.

A cousin of Castillo’s posted on Facebook remembering the 20-year-old for "lighting up any room."

"Leti, words can not express how much you're going to be missed," Alexis Hernandez wrote on Facebook. "I love you so much Prima, and I will always cherish all the times I got to spend with you. You would light up any room you walked in."

Castillo's death marks the third one at the popular tourist destination spot this week and the eleventh death this year.

On July 31, Abel Joseph Mejia, a 20-year-old from North Carolina who was visiting on a mission trip with his church, when he stumbled over the edge of the South Rim. He fell 400 feet to his death.

On Aug. 1, a man died when he fell 500 feet during a BASE jump at the Grand Canyon.

An NPS review of deaths in national parks between 2014 and 2019 found that hiking was the second-deadliest recreational activity behind driving, while drowning caused the second-highest number of unintentional deaths after motor vehicle crashes.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NPS for comment.