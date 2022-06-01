Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Bison gores Ohio woman at Yellowstone National Park, tosses her 10 feet in air

25-year-old woman approached bison at Black Sand Basin near Old Faithful, park officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bison at Yellowstone National Park gored a 25-year-old Ohio woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday after she got too close to the animal, park officials said.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached the bison as it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, the park said in a statement. When she came within 10 feet of the bison, the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park first responders rushed her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

While no other injuries were reported, park officials said that two other visitors were also within 25 yards of the same bison.

WASHINGTON GIRL, 9, RECOVERING AFTER COUGAR ATTACK: ‘VERY BRAVE AND TOUGH’

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison.

An Ohio woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, park officials said.

An Ohio woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, park officials said. (iStock)

The incident was the first report this year of a visitor getting too close to a bison and getting gored, the statement said. 

Black Sand Basin, the area where a bison gored a woman who got too close to it on Monday, is located just north of Old Faithful.

Black Sand Basin, the area where a bison gored a woman who got too close to it on Monday, is located just north of Old Faithful. (National Park Service / Jacob W. Frank)

Park officials said bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. The park described bison as unpredictable and noted that the animals can run three times faster than humans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remained under investigation. No further information was immediately available.