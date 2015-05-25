Bishops call for overhaul of US system of immigrant detention, anticipate message from pope

Catholic bishops are calling for the federal government's immigrant detention system to be dismantled, and they predict Pope Francis will address the issue when he visits the U.S. this fall.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops studied immigrant detention centers for a report issued Monday. The centers house hundreds of thousands of immigrants in prison-like conditions, including a large number of mothers and families.

The Bishops' report details disturbing conditions that are especially traumatic for kids, including sexual abuse and lack of medical treatment and due process.

It calls for the system to be entirely dismantled and replaced.

Two bishops who discussed the report with reporters said the issue is of deep importance to Francis and he's likely to address it during his coming U.S. visit and address to Congress.