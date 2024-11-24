Expand / Collapse search
Bishop T.D. Jakes suffers health incident after 'powerful' sermon during Sunday service

Jakes recited Psalm 19:14 before going silent

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Church services at the Potter's House of Dallas suddenly stopped on Sunday when Bishop T.D. Jakes suffered a health incident mid-sermon.

Jakes, a celebrity pastor and motivational speaker, spoke about the joys of preaching shortly before the incident occurred. Video of the medical emergency spread across social media shortly after the incident.

"I still love to preach. I ain't tired of preaching," Jakes, 67, said to the audience. "I miss you."

"Have you ever gone to a hospital to visit somebody and you thought it was going to encourage them, and they encourage you?" That's what preaching is like," he continued. "You think you're giving out something, you're getting back more than you gave."

TD Jakes during service

Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks on stage during day 3 of the Cry Out 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Ingram via Getty Images)

The pastor then moved on to quoting Psalm 19:14 before going silent. 

"Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," he said.

Jakes then stopped speaking and appeared to spasm while sitting in his chair and staring into the distance. Attendees rushed on stage to help him, and a speaker asked the audience to pray for him while he was being tended to.

The preacher's X account posted an update about the medical emergency later on Sunday.

TD Jakes on Today show

TD Jakes on Monday, April 15, 2019 episode of the Today Show. (Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," the statement read.

The update also added that Jakes is currently "stable and under the care of medical professionals."

"The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community," the message added. "Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

TD Jakes standing outside

T.D. Jakes attends 2022 Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Home Depot Backyard on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Jakes' team for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

