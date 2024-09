Georgia officials are asking some residents to evacuate after a fire at a chemical plant started spreading toxic smoke on Sunday.

The fire began at the BioLab plant in Conyers – which is located around 32 miles southeast of Atlanta – at 5 a.m. on Sunday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. BioLab is a company that produces pool chemicals, according to its website.

By the afternoon, the smoke clouds were emanating from the facility and huge billows of multicolored clouds still polluted the air. During a press conference on Sunday morning, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel said that a sprinkler head at the facility malfunctioned and "caus[ed] a mixture with a water reactive chemical."

Social media video of the fire shows gigantic clouds of smoke visible from I-20, which had been blocked off between Salem Road and Turner Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say that those who live south of I-20 are safe, but those who live north of I-20 or between I-20 and Sigman Road are asked to evacuate.

"Please evacuate the area if you are inside this zone," Rockdale County officials said in a Facebook post. "I-20 will be blocked off in both directions between Salem Rd and Turner Hill."

During a Sunday press conference, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett told residents that "this is not the time to do any type of sightseeing."

"We are strongly encouraging everyone, no matter where you're coming from, but especially Rockdale residents, to stay out of this area for the safety of yourself, and for the safety of all personnel that are out here already that have to work this type of incident," the official advised.

The Rockdale County Animal Services asked residents within the evacuation area to bring their animals along with them.

"Please, if you’re in the evacuation area, take your pets with you. Please do not leave them behind," the organization said. "We are loaded and getting the 50+ shelter animals out of the area and to safety."

