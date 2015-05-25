Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

Big year for sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago, surrounding lakes in eastern Wisconsin

By | Associated Press
  • adf01663-
    Image 1 of 3

    In this Feb. 14, 2015 photo, Northland College student volunteers, from left: Matthew Kraus; Kaitlyn Windschitl and Logan Sikora register a sturgeon on opening day of sturgeon spearing in Winneconne, Wis. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) (The Associated Press)

  • 07175d1f-
    Image 2 of 3

    In this Feb. 14, 2015 photo, Northland College student volunteer Matthew Kraus weighs a sturgeon on opening day of spearing season at a registration station in Winneconne, Wis. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) (The Associated Press)

  • a3eb00ab-
    Image 3 of 3

    In this Feb. 14, 2015 photo, volunteer Logan Sikora registers a sturgeon on opening day in Winneconne, Wis. The DNR sold a record over 13,100 sturgeon spearing licenses for the 2015 season. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) (The Associated Press)

WINNECONNE, Wis. – Eastern Wisconsin lakes such as Lake Winnebago have lots of sturgeon this year.

And they're among a few places in the United States where fishermen can legally spear the prehistoric fish because of the large population.

Spearing season started Feb. 14. The cap of about 2,000 fish could be hit as early as Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Senior Fisheries Biologist Ryan Koenigs (KAY'-nigs) attributed the numbers and size to protective efforts, including the agency's management practices, over decades.

He says there were still older, long fish this year, but they weren't as heavy because their fattiest food source was limited.

The agency sold a record number of licenses, at more than 13,100. Koenigs attributes that to last year's successful year motivating more spearers.