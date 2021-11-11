Biden spending bill would break his middle-class tax pledge, analysis says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Spending bill would break Biden pledge not to raise taxes on middle class, analysis finds

Provisions included in a draft version of President Biden’s social spending bill would violate his pledge that tax hikes will affect only those Americans earning $400,000 or more per year, according to an analysis released Thursday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center .

"Taking into account all major tax provisions, roughly 20 percent to 30 percent of middle-income households would pay more in taxes in 2022 ," according to the Tax Policy Center .

The think tank determined tax increases would be "very small," with low- and middle-income households that were subject to a hike paying an additional $100 or less on average. Households earning between $200,000 and $500,000 would pay an average of approximately $230 more per year if the plan is implemented.

Even a small hike would contradict Biden’s oft-repeated claim that tax hikes implemented to cover the cost of his $1.75 trillion spending bill would apply only to the wealthiest Americans. Republicans and other critics of Biden’s signature legislation have long argued the middle class will see a tax hike if it is implemented.

"Best of all, the cost of these bills, in terms of adding to the deficit, is zero. Zero. Zero. And I made a commitment when I wrote these when I was running: No one making under $400,000 a year will see a penny in their taxes go up," Biden said while touting the social spending bill and a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill during an Oct. 5 speech in Michigan.

Nevertheless, the Tax Policy Center’s analysis determined the spending bill’s provisions would on average cut taxes "for nearly all income groups in 2022." But the top 1% by income would pay an average of approximately $55,000 more per year, while the top 0.1% would pay an additional $585,000. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

In other developments:

- Manchin opposes proposed bonus tax credit for union-made electric vehicles in Biden spending bill

- GINGRICH: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

- Tucker Carlson: Inflation hurts you more than it hurts Biden, so he doesn't care

- McEnany blasts Biden for considering hiring 'King of Establishment' Terry McAuliffe

- Biden policies 'key factor' in surging energy prices, American Petroleum Institute president says

DeSantis floats sending migrants to Delaware in response to Biden admin's migrant flights to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday floated sending migrants to President Biden’s home state of Delaware, in response to the dozens of migrant flights DeSantis says have landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration.

"If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses," DeSantis said of the migrants on the flights. "I will send them to Delaware and do that."

"If he’s not going to support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there," he said.

The Republican governor has been ramping up his battle with the administration over migrant flights into Jacksonville. His office told The Washington Examiner that there have been more than 70 flights of migrants into the Sunshine State since the summer.

The Examiner reported that officials said the Biden administration has refused to tell the governor’s office about who is facilitating the flights and other information. DeSantis told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the flights operate in the late hours of the night at "one or two or three in the morning." He added that the flights were "unannounced" and he was given "no notice" and thus no ability to veto the flights.

Republicans have been sounding the alarm for months on flights into the interior of the U.S. and other transports of migrants into non-border states such as Tennessee and New York. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- New Mexico man arrested for allegedly concealing 67 illegal immigrants in a box truck

- Florida AG slams Biden admin for flying migrants to state: 'No regard' for law-abiding citizens

- Tom Homan sounds alarm on vaccine mandates: 'Devastating to border security'

- Obama ethics chief troubled by Biden WH staff 'revolving door from influence-peddling operations'

- Biden announces plan to treat veterans' medical conditions from toxic air

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defense rests its case, jury expected to begin deliberations Monday

Defense attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin , rested their case Thursday in the divisive murder trial , setting the stage for closing arguments early next week.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating as early as Monday over Rittenhouse's fate related to the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings during fiery unrest in Kenosha. Rittenhouse’s lawyers wrapped their side of the case during the ninth day of trial – just one day after their client took the stand for hours of testimony.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack and had no choice when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice. Rittenhouse’s attorneys, meanwhile, have repeatedly argued that their client was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire.

The jury was excused late Thursday afternoon with instructions to return to court Monday. The defense and prosecution will be present in court Friday to handle matters related to jury instructions. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Kyle Rittenhouse mocked by Hollywood after tearful display on stand: 'Terrible f---ing actor'

- Rittenhouse trial judge’s tech savvy debated in court on final day of testimony

- Kyle Rittenhouse spokesperson slams Biden for casting defendant as a White supremacist

- The media and Democrats realized they were wrong about Kyle Rittenhouse: Lawrence Jones

- Kyle Rittenhouse's mother slams Joe Biden for 'defam[ing]' her son in exclusive 'Hannity' interview

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Media outlet goes to bat to defend Kamala Harris' fake accent

- Biden goes from respectful to racist in Veterans Day speech

- University admissions graphic doesn't consider Asians to be 'students of color'

- Ciattarelli planning to concede to Murphy in close NJ governor's race

- Deadly highway shootout with police in Dem-run city plagued with violence

- San Diego County resident shoots, kills alleged intruder; 5 suspects arrested

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- School district hires students, claiming others don't want to work

- Carmakers and retailers just previewed how bad holidays will be for businesses

- As the lights go down on GE, don't blame Jack Welch for the darkness

- 100,000 pounds of chicken recalled due to possible bone contamination

- Top Senate Dems want to take drastic action when it comes to US oil exports

- Expert warns airline staff shortages could spell disaster this holiday season

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Thursday night called out some Democratic Party and mainstream media figures for declaring Kenosha, Wisconsin, murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist or prejudging him as guilty of all charges.

"On the campaign trail, without any evidence, Joe Biden accused Rittenhouse of being a White supremacist," the host said on "Hannity." "We believe in due process, the presumption of innocence, and the rule of law."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.