McEnany blasts Biden for considering hiring 'King of Establishment' Terry McAuliffe

After he lost his second quest for the Virginia governorship in a shocking upset to Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin earlier this month, reports surfaced that President Joe Biden may find a place for longtime Clinton confidant Terence McAuliffe in the White House.

REPORT: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO RECRUIT TERRY MCAULIFFE

McAuliffe has interested suitors in the Biden administration who are looking to bring him on board, according to Punchbowl News. What the 64-year-old Syracuse native would do in the administration is unclear, as President Biden's Cabinet is full.

On "Fox News Primetime" Thursday, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany labeled the now-one-term governor "the king of the establishment" and questioned how hiring a Beltway "insider" and recent election loser would help the current administration with its public support problems.

"He’s the king of the establishment. This guy’s the ultimate insider," she said.

"There is a clear and distinct distaste for Washington that existed since before President Trump came in. That’s the reason that Glenn Youngkin, a guy with a 2% name identification who had never run for political office … before, came in and took down the ultimate insider."

McEnany said a McAuliffe addition will not help Biden improve his current 38% approval rating, given that analysis.

Host Lawrence Jones remarked that the report further highlights his conjecture earlier this week that Democrats are "stuck-on-stupid."

"It seems Joe Biden didn’t learn anything from the party overwhelming Virginia after Republican flipped the state red, it should have been obvious that the voters don’t support the left's anti-American agenda," he said.

McAuliffe's defeat was one of several perceived upsets on Election Night 2021, with others including that of Gloucester, N.J. truck driver Edward Durr defeating New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-West Deptford.

Sweeney conceded to Durr on Wednesday – while the top-billed race in that state potentially concluded as well, with sources close to the campaign of Republican Jack Ciattarelli telling Fox News that the candidate plans to concede to incumbent Democratic Gov. Philip Murphy at an event Friday.