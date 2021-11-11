Tom Homan sounds alarm on vaccine mandates: 'Devastating to border security'

Former acting ICE director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan highlighted the "devastating" impact of President Biden's vaccine mandate on security at the southern border. On "America's Newsroom," Homan said that a lot of Border Patrol agents will lose their jobs in protest of the mandate that requires "reeducation" for agents who don't receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

TOM HOMAN: This isn't really a vaccination issue. The Border Patrol agents are protesting the mandate by leadership that fill out these forms, and these agents think that their medical information is between them and their doctor. So they trust these guys with a gun. They trust these guys to take a life if the situation warrants it. But they don't trust them to answer questions truthfully.



This is the flow chart that was given out to leadership of Border Patrol. And right here in the middle, if you fail to get vaccinated and you don't win a deferment? A reeducation phase. It's like this is China. They will be reeducated to follow these explicit rules of the government. or they're going to lose their jobs. This is going to be devastating to border security because a lot of agents will lose their jobs over this mandate.

