Kyle Rittenhouse's mother slams Joe Biden for 'defam[ing]' her son in exclusive 'Hannity' interview

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother joined "Hannity" for an exclusive interview Thursday in which she slammed Joe Biden for casting her son as a White supremacist one year ago.

"When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don't [sic] know my son whatsoever, and he's not a White supremacist. He's not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him," Wendy Rittenhouse said.

Wendy drove her son to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, amid the riots that were happening in the streets days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, who was 29 years old at the time, was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the injuries he sustained during the encounter.

Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of homicide for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15. The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified Monday.

Rittenhouse was also charged with possessing a weapon by a person under 18, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

At trial, the prosecution tried to convey that the defendant went to the riots and had a gun with him because he intended to use it. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and testified that he fired his weapon, all eight times, in self-defense.

Wendy said when she watched the tape shown at trial, "I see this man trying to kick my son in the face …. When I look at the video with that guy pointing a gun to my son's head, I thought: he was going to die."

Rittenhouse's mother added that her son "has a lot of healing to do" and experiences "nightmares."

Rittenhouse was provided with a gun by a friend, Dominick Black, while in Kenosha, according to the latter's testimony. He did not bring the AR-15 across state lines as some in the media have reported. Black was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18, causing death, according to a criminal complaint.

The defense moved twice to get the gun charges dropped – illegally possessing a weapon by a person who is underage – but Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motions.

Host Sean Hannity asked if Wendy believed her son received a fair trial.

"The judge is very fair. The people that I talked to that lived in Kenosha all their lives. They told me that Judge Schroeder is a very fair judge and he doesn't allow no nonsense [sic] in his courtroom."

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger was scolded multiple times by the Kenosha judge.

On one occasion it was for asking witness Drew Hernandez, who videoed the riots and protests, about his decision to retain an attorney for providing video footage as evidence for both sides.

Hernandez testified that Rittenhouse attempted to defuse tensions.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor was scolded for raising the fact that Rittenhouse chose to remain silent after he was charged. The Fifth Amendment protects those accused of crimes from incriminating themselves – they do not have to reveal any information to police, prosecution, or a judge.

Binger had said, "Since Aug. 25 2020 this is the first time you have told your story … I'm making the point that after hearing everything in the case now he's tailoring his story to what has already been introduced."

"This is a very grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant's silence," the judge said.

"That was just an utter embarrassment for the prosecution," Rittenhouse's spokesperson said on "Ingraham Angle" Wednesday. "It is clear that this district attorney's office should have never brought charges. I mean, they did [bring charges] without any meaningful investigation and I think what the nation has learned was the state still doesn't know what version of events they want to go with."

In another contentious moment from Thursday, Binger objected when a witness was evaluating the timing aspects of video footage that he said was not previously disclosed to the prosecution. The prosecutor argued that it violated a prior order signed by the judge to which the defense at the time did not object to.

"I think it's a fundamental fairness issue, your honor, if I'm being held to obey the court's orders, I'm asking that the defense be held to that too," Binger said.

The judge responded, "I was talking yesterday about the Constitution of the United States and how the Supreme Court has interpreted it for 50 years. That’s not what we are talking about here today."

Thursday was the final of eights days of evidence heard by the court; 31 witnesses from both sides took the stand.

On Monday, the defense and prosecution will begin closing arguments; each is allotted two and a half hours to persuade the jury for the last time.