NYC suspect fatally shot after bullets fly on busy freeway during rush hour

A 65-year-old man was fatally shot by police officers Thursday following a traffic stop on a busy New York City freeway at the start of rush hour traffic.

The incident occurred on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn around 4 p.m., the New York Police Department told Fox News. An NYPD Highway Patrol officer initially pulled over a Jeep Cherokee traveling east on the freeway for speeding, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison told reporters Thursday night.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, who was the sole occupant, sped away, he said.

"The officer followed the car and positioned her unmarked car in front of his vehicle," Harrison said.

The driver rear-ended the officer's vehicle and continued to flee, he said. Another NYPD highway unit pulled the vehicle over a short time later.

The driver got out of the Jeep reached into the back seat to grab a firearm, authorities said. He then "advanced toward the officers with a gun," Harrison said.

The officers got out of their vehicle and gave "numerous" commands for him to drop the gun, he said.

When he failed to comply and continued to move forward with his weapon at an "up and down" movement, the officers opened fire and he was struck multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Those that chose to carry guns, we hold them accountable," Harrison said. "Unfortunately, this happened to be a negative ending but we did what we had to do to stop the threat."

The officers involved were taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Harrison said. The suspect had seven prior arrests for mostly vehicular crimes, officials said.

One weapon was recovered and the freeway was closed at Cropsey Avenue, police said.

The shooting came as violent crime in the city continues to spike. As of Sunday, there were 1,341 shootings across the five boroughs, compared to 1,328 last year, according to police data.