Kyle Rittenhouse mocked by Hollywood after tearful display on stand: 'Terrible f---ing actor'

Hollywood is speaking out over a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court while testifying in his murder trial.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

"Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End," actress, Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, while actor Dave Bautista fumed, "F--k that kid!"

The video, which shows Rittenhouse crying hysterically, also drew a response from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who pressed send on a tweet asking Rittenhouse, "What tears?????"

LEBRON JAMES MOCKS KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S COURTROOM BREAKDOWN: 'WHAT TEARS? KNOCK IT OFF'

"I didn’t see one," James added. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS?

Others in Tinseltown also expressed their reactions to Rittenhouse’s display as he recounted the fatal shootings, which his lawyers have argued repeatedly that their client was acting in self-defense, and fired his semi-automatic rifle because he was being chased or faced with a gun.

"This is how the first take of a crying scene can look. Weeks of anxiety to push the tears out and you come up empty," actor Kevin Zegers tweeted.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TAKES THE STAND IN HIS OWN DEFENSE: LIVE UPDATES

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi wrote: "Time for America to redefine what it means to be a "promising young man," while in a since-deleted tweet, "Godfather of Harlem" star Vincent D’Onofrio said, "Personally I’ve never seen acting like that from you but yes some less experienced actors."

Actor George Takei slammed the presiding honor of Kenosha County Circut, Judge Bruce Schroeder, as "deplorable" for cautioning prosecutors for their questions toward Rittenhouse.

"If you want to see how justice often leans hard toward privilege, watch the judge in the Rittenhouse case," the "Star Trek" performer wrote. "A deplorable example, indeed."

RITTENHOUSE JUDGE TEARS INTO PROSECUTION WITH AGGRESSIVE TONGUE LASHING OVER QUESTIONING

"All you need to know. What a s—t show," tweeted comedian Brian Guest of Schroeder’s cell phone ringing during the trial, playing the Greenwood song "I’m Proud to Be an American."

PROSECUTORS COULD BE BARRED FROM RE-TRYING RITTENHOUSE IF PROSECUTORS INTENTIONALLY CAUSED MISTRIAL: EXPERT

Kyle Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted on the highest charge.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report