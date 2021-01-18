Biden official warns Honduran migrants 'Now is not the time' to come to US

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden transition official tells migrant caravans: 'Now is not the time' to come to US

A migrant caravan moving from Honduras toward the U.S. border called on the incoming Biden administration to honor their "commitments" to the migrants moving north, citing the incoming administration's vow to ease Trump's restrictions on asylum.

But on Sunday, an unnamed Biden transition official said that migrants hoping to claim asylum in the U.S. during the first few weeks of the new administration "need to understand they're not going to be able to come into the United States immediately," NBC News reports.

More than 1,000 Honduran migrants moved into Guatemala on Friday without registering as part of a larger caravan that left a Honduran city earlier in the day.

The Associated Press reported that they are hoping for a warmer reception when they reach the U.S. border, and a statement issued by migrant rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, on behalf of the caravan, said it expects the Biden administration to take action.

The Biden transition official, however, warned migrants against coming to the U.S. during the early days of the new administration, telling NBC that while "there's help on the way," now "is not the time to make the journey."

"The situation at the border isn't going to be transformed overnight," the official told the outlet.

"The situation at the border isn't going to be transformed overnight," the official told the outlet.

"We have to provide a message that health and hope is on the way, but coming right now does not make sense for their own safety…while we put into place processes that they may be able to access in the future," the official said.



Biden aims to 'Make America California Again': paper

The Los Angeles Times ran a headline Sunday that is sure to grab the attention of Trump supporters everywhere: "Make America California Again? That’s Biden’s plan."

The paper goes into detail on how the Golden State is emerging as "the de facto policy think tank" for the Biden team and said, "there is no place the incoming administration is leaning on more heavily for inspiration in setting a progressive policy agenda."

The paper spoke with Gray Davis, the former Democratic governor, who pointed to the fact that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a soon-to-be-former senator from the state "will be in all the meetings and have the last word with the president after they are over. She’ll be sharing ideas, innovations and breakthroughs from California that might help solve problems on the national level."



While many on social media celebrated the headline some questioned the wisdom of trying to emulate a state that lost 135,600 more people than moved there from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020, according to the Associated Press. That marks only the 12th time since 1900 that the state had a net migration loss, and the third-largest ever recorded.



Parler CEO ‘confident’ platform will return by month’s end after weekend of positive developments

EXCLUSIVE -- Parler chief executive officer John Matze is "confident" that his social media platform will be back online in the near future after his team was able to launch a static website and recover the company’s data over the weekend in a series of positive developments.

I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up," Matze told Fox News during a telephone interview on Sunday night.



Parler registered its domain with host sharing website Epik last week, following Amazon Web Services' decision to shut Parler down for failure to moderate "egregious content" related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The move was a tiny-yet-important step that helped Matze realize his aggressive timeframe for Parler’s eventual return is realistic.



"Every day it changes wildly, but I feel confident now," Matze said. "We’re making significant progress. When you go into Parler.com it doesn’t go into the void now, it hits a server, and it returns just one piece of information"

Parler had been down since Amazon Web Services cut it off, but now fan of the popular social media platform are at least able to hear from Matze himself.

"Hey is this thing on?" Matze wrote in the first update when the static page was laucnhed. "Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!"



