LIVE UPDATES: North Dakota bill would allow lawsuits over big tech censorship

After being shocked by Big Tech censoring President Trump and other conservatives in recent months, Republican state lawmakers introduced a bill that would put social media giants like Twitter and Facebook in legal trouble for restricting political posts in North Dakota.

"I drafted it in December and things have only gotten worse," state Rep. Tom Kading, R-N.D., the lead sponsor of his state's bill, told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday.

VAN DUYNE URGES GOP HOUSE MEMBERS TO 'REFUSE ANY AND ALL' BIG TECH MONEY OVER 'CENSORSHIP'

"I'm frankly shocked at what's happening to our country and censoring does not create unity, it does not help the situation of division in our country, and it does not de-escalate the situation," Kading said. "All it really does is make those who have been silenced dig in deeper and be more suspicious of what's going on."

Follow below for updates on big tech censorship. Mobile users click here.