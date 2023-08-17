Better back in the day? Americans blast things they 'just don't make like they used to'

Americans frequently pine for the good old days, complaining that this or that isn't as good as it used to be. So Fox News asked people in New York what are some things "they don’t make like they used to."

"Quality of cars, products, and things," Wayne, from New Jersey, told Fox News. "Everything's cheaper and falls apart quicker."

Americans' answers ranged from furniture to music and even to politicians as being better back in the day.

"Saturday morning cartoons, that was something that was great," Korell, from New York, told Fox News. "It's nice to have the digital touch, but it's become too digital that it kind of misses the nuance that the human hand had."

Eileen wishes new music sounded more like it did in decades past.

"You know, this is going to sound old-fashioned, but they don't make music like they used to," Eileen from Los Angeles told Fox News. "I’m going to go back to the ‘70s and the ’60s and say that was the best generation."

Mike, a New Yorker, said they don’t make politicians like they used to.

"I'm going back to the Ronald Reagan era and that sort that weren't in the Oval Office for themselves," he said. "They were looking out for everyday Americans like you and I."

Some Americans said housing costs have changed for the worse. Housing affordability in the U.S. has hit an all-time low, according to The Kobeissi Letter, a global markets publication.

"Gosh, I can give you an example of something they make too expensive now, like housing, so that young people can't buy homes anymore," Eileen said. "That's something they don't do that they used to, which is build affordable housing."