Tropical Storm
Published

LIVE COVERAGE: Beta weakens into a post-tropical cyclone, threat of flooding remains

Tropical Storm Beta leaves 11 million Texas and Louisiana residents under flash flood warningsVideo

Downtown Galveston, Texas business owners are using sandbags hoping to keep floodwaters at bay.

Beta weakened into a post-tropical cyclone late Tuesday, and may still bring flooding over portions of the upper Texas coast into the lower Mississippi River Valley.

The storm was located about 40 miles west-southwest of Galveston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm over Texas Monday night.

Follow below for the latest updates. Mobile users click here.

