Bear tranquilized in St. Louis County suburbs

St. Louis authorities tracked down and tranquilized a bear that was roaming around the suburbs Sunday evening.

The 150-pound unnamed animal is believed to be between 18 to 24 months old, and it was roaming around the town of Richmond Heights untagged.

Residents in several neighborhoods reported sightings of a bear starting Saturday night and throughout Sunday, which conservation officials said was likely the same bear.

The first sighting occurred along a road in Oakland around 7:30 p.m., when several cars pulled over to watch the bear as it wandered along a fence, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"He looked like he wanted to climb a tree, but I think all the cars scared him," local resident Laura Boeker said.

The next sighting occurred Sunday at the Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club around 2:30 p.m.

Clayton Fire Department eventually cornered the bear after it climbed up a tree in front of a family home. Authorities shot the juvenile bear with a tranquilizer, but the bear did not immediately lose consciousness, instead slowly climbing out of the tree as it fell asleep.

Conservation officials took the bear far out into the country and released the bear after it awoke. They also said they would tag the bear to keep track of it in the future.

According to Missouri’s black bear management plan, there are an estimated 540 to 840 black bears in the state as of 2019.

Bears are most active in the southern part of the state.

The report notes that black bear sightings "tend to be seasonal, with a distinct peak of activity occurring in May and June, during breeding and when natural foods are scarce and bears forage in areas where they are likely to be seen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.