Bear walks into mobile home, scares family with ten kids, attacks dad

An Alaskan family was terrorized Friday night by a black bear that followed a man and his friend into a home before attacking them, according to a report.

At about 11 p.m., Brandon McVey said he was visiting his friend, Norm Lott, who lives with his wife and their 10 children at a home in Juneau, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

A bear followed them into the house, and Lott’s wife, Angela, grabbed their 2-year-old and hid in a bedroom while their other kids ran for cover under a table and couch, the Daily News reported.

McVey said he and Lott began yelling at the bear, which lunged at them.

“He just jumped up and basically hit me, and then I kind of threw an elbow the same time he was hitting me, and he sat me right down,” McVey said.

The bear then threw Lott to the floor and tried to escape, but became trapped by a closed door. It eventually managed to escape the home after ripping a window from its frame.

ALASKA MIDAIR COLLISION KILLS GOP STATE LAWMAKER, 6 OTHERS

Angela told the Daily News, it felt like the bear was in their home for “a million years.”

A photo McVey shared with the newspaper shows several puncture wounds and deep scratches across his body.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Area biologist Roy Churchwell said it's unusual for bears to have contact with humans. The homes they sometimes break into are usually empty, he said.

“It seems like there is not much natural foods around right now — very few fish in the rivers and berry production is very low,” Churchwell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bear in Friday night’s break-in, meanwhile, remains at large.