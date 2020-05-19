Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Bay Area goes two days without coronavirus deaths, first time since March

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
For the first time since March, the Bay Area has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths for two consecutive days.

As of Sunday, the death toll for the Bay Area’s nine counties remained at 390, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing health officials.

Signs outside the Timbuk2 store describe how the company has pivoted from bike messenger bags since 1989, to coronavirus masks since April on Monday, May 18, 2020, in San Francisco. 

Signs outside the Timbuk2 store describe how the company has pivoted from bike messenger bags since 1989, to coronavirus masks since April on Monday, May 18, 2020, in San Francisco.  (AP)

The Bay Area has not gone a day without a virus-related death since March 21. It has not gone two consecutive days without coronavirus-related deaths since March 12.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for the state’s nearly 40 million residents on March 19.

The Bay Area’s reached a peak of 20 deaths on April 22. In the last two weeks, it has recorded just one double-digit total.

Health officials on Sunday reported some 196 new coronavirus cases in the Bay Area – the largest spike since earlier this month.

The drop in deaths come amid an overall easing of lockdown measures, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

In a public announcement Monday, Newsom outlined new criteria for allowing most of the state’s 58 counties to begin allowing dining in restaurants and other services.

As of Tuesday, coronavirus cases in California stood at around 78,839 with some 3,261 deaths.

