60 universities under investigation by Trump admin for 'antisemitic discrimination and harassment'

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump's Department of Education announced Monday that 60 universities are currently under investigation for "antisemitic discrimination and harassment," Fox News Digital has learned.

"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

"U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws."

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to the 60 higher education institutions Monday afternoon warning that they could face legal repercussions "if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities."

The letters were sent to universities currently under investigation for allegations of antisemitic harassment and discrimination stemming from anti-Israel campus protests nationwide following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

The universities in question are in every major region of the country.

Northeast: American University, Boston University, Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Drexel University, Emerson College, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Middlebury College, Muhlenberg College, Northwestern University, Princeton University, Rutgers University, Rutgers University-Newark, Swarthmore College, The New School, Yale University, State University of New York Binghamton, State University of New York Rockland, State University of New York Purchase, Union College, and Wellesley College.

Midwest: Illinois Wesleyan University, Indiana University Bloomington, Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, University of Wisconsin Madison.

West: Arizona State University, California State University Sacramento, Chapman University, University of California Davis, University of California San Diego, University of California Santa Barbara, University of California Berkeley, Santa Monica College, Stanford University, Pomona College, University of Southern California, University of Washington Seattle, Pacific Lutheran University, Portland State University, and Whitman College.

South: Eastern Washington University, George Mason University, Indiana University Bloomington, University of North Carolina, University of South Florida, University of Tampa, University of Tennessee, University of Virginia, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Temple University, Tufts University, Tulane University.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced its move to investigate as an "immediate priority" outstanding allegations of antisemitism and violence on college campuses across the U.S. after canceling roughly $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University "due to the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

"Over 140 complaints alleging antisemitic harassment and violence were filed with the Biden Education Department," Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for the OCR, told Fox News Digital Monday.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.