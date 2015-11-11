Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: This Is the Key to Authenticity

As an entrepreneur, you've created a new product or service and developed a brand identity around this new concept to help attract consumers and stand out from competitors. But your journey doesn't end there. If you ask Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, your company's credibility and authenticity hinges on the people you hire to reflect that concept you've created.

"Authenticity comes from people as much it comes from concept," Taffer says. "It creates authenticity to the environment and makes [your business] come alive."

For more on Taffer's thoughts on authenticity and its importance in business, check out the short video above.

Related:

Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer to Entrepreneurs: Firing People Is Part of Your Job

Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on Why He's Such an Asshole

Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: This One Thing Makes a Great Leader