Bank heist halted after would-be robber gets cold feet, rips up note

A woman intending to rob a Massachusetts bank left without a penny after getting cold feet, police said.

The woman wearing a black knit beanie, dark aviator sunglasses and a black fleece jacket walked into a Fall River Municipal Credit Union after 2 p.m. Monday with every intention of leaving with cash.

However, when she walked up to the teller to demand money, she hesitated.

“Give me a moment,” she allegedly told the teller, Fall River police Det. John Robinson told the Herald News.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN, 65, CLINGS TO HOOD OF SUV ON TURNPIKE IN SUSPECTED ROAD-RAGE INCIDENT

The unidentified woman walked to the counter normally used for filling out checks and wrote a note on a piece of paper.

But instead of walking back to the teller, she ripped up the piece of paper, threw it into a nearby trash can and walked out.

Bank employees confused by the woman’s actions walked over to the trash can to inspect the note.

Robinson said they were able to piece the note back together and it revealed the woman’s demand: “Give me the money.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A credit union employee called the police. No money was taken from the bank.

Police said the woman was approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, white, with a medium build.