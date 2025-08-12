Bama Rush star steps back from recruitment that coach called ‘psychological warfare’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Alabama senior and Zeta Tau Alpha member Kylan Darnell has announced she is taking a "step back" from recruitment and from posting about the sorority rush craze sweeping college campuses.

Darnell, the reigning Miss Ohio Teen USA, has spent the past three years sharing an inside look at sorority life, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the "Bama Rush" phenomenon that has captivated college campuses and social media users alike. But this year, she says, will be different.

"I just wanted to come on here because I am somebody that has painted my whole college life, my whole sorority life online," Darnell said in a TikTok video. "There’s been good and bad. But today, I’m not all dressed up for recruitment. I’ve personally decided to take a mental health day for the next three days."

Raised in Ohio, far from the deep-rooted Southern sorority traditions, Darnell admitted she arrived at the University of Alabama with little understanding of rush.

"I had no idea my life would turn into what it has," she said. "I didn’t know you weren’t supposed to post on social media. I didn’t know it was frowned upon. I had no idea about the backlash, or the positivity, that would come with it."

Brandis Bradley, a sorority coach, referred to the recruitment process as "psychological warfare" in an interview with PEOPLE.

"It's emotional boot camp," Bradley told the outlet. "And their frontal lobes aren't even fully developed."

Darnell's introduction to Greek life came when her mother took her to Sorority Row before freshman year. "I was hooked," she recalled, despite initial hesitation from her parents. With no friends and no knowledge of the houses, she threw herself into rush with fresh eyes.

On the first day of recruitment, Darnell filmed a short TikTok explaining the process to her family’s group chat. That casual clip went viral before she’d even finished orientation, catapulting her into influencer status. Since then, she’s garnered 1.2M faithful followers and 82.7 million likes, sharing everything from philanthropy events to sisterhood activities.

While she described the journey as "fun" and "something I wouldn’t trade," Darnell said it hasn’t been easy.

"It’s also been really hard to navigate college while being under a microscope," Darnell previously told Fox News Digital. "People forget that we’re real people."

The scrutiny has intensified over time, she said, and this year’s rush feels "a lot worse" and "more amped up." She asked followers not to tag her in posts about other girls, saying it only fuels unnecessary drama.

"I put myself in a position to be talked about online, but please… just don’t involve me in other girls’ posts," she urged.

Darnell said her decision to step back isn’t about discouraging others from rushing; in fact, she still supports it, but wants to protect her own well-being.

"I was somebody that my freshman through junior year, I lived for my sorority. I loved my sorority. I loved waking up and showing you guys the sides of it, what we would do, the activities, the sisterhood, the philanthropy. It was so much fun to me," Darnell said.

"There was a point in my life that my personality was sorority, but I've grown, and it's not really like that anymore."

Darnell said her decision to "take a couple steps back" is to protect her own peace.

"I personally feel that if I was to post this year and to promote it (rush), then I would be doing those girls an injustice," Darnell explained.

"Now I'm not saying don't rush. I loved it. But I'm just saying that I'm in a mental health spot where I've been struggling. I can't go online this year and I won't lie to you guys about it. I've just not been enjoying it. I've not been having fun."

Support poured in from followers, with one commenter praising her "integrity at such a young age" and another writing, "Always choose you and what’s best for you. Your TikTok fam has your back!"

Darnell said while she is still an active member of her sorority, she will take the next three days off from posting online and helping with recruitment to help her little sister with rush and enjoy time with her family.

"My family's here, my friends are here and I'm gonna help my little sister go through recruitment because I can already tell it's gonna be really hard for her. That is why I'm not participating this morning. I just need a break because I can't lie to myself anymore this week because I'm really struggling with it. Anyway, I love you all."

Bid Day for thousands of Alabama sorority hopefuls is set for August 17, but this year, Darnell will be watching from the sidelines, prioritizing peace over performance.