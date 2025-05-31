Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne in tears over stalking fears: 'I don’t know what to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former LSU gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne says she’s fearful she’s being "stalked" by apparent superfans that seem to know the social media influencer’s every move.

Dunne, who boasts over 13 million followers across several social media platforms, posted a video on TikTok Friday explaining uncomfortable encounters she continues to have with "middle-aged men" at airports.

"I fear that I’m being stalked, and I don’t know what to do. It’s gotten to the point that every single time I go to the airport there’s a group of at least 10 middle-aged men waiting for me, and they harass me," she explained in the video with over a million views.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's these men that want my autograph," she continued.

"They have a stack of like 40 pictures of me or my magazines, and they will run after me down the TSA pre-check line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane."

Dunne included a video from her most recent trip to the airport that left her in tears after she claimed they "circled me at the baggage claim and were like in my face."

LSU’S LIVVY DUNNE SAYS GOODBYE TO GYMNASTICS AFTER FAILED NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP RUN: ‘IT’S BEEN REAL’

"It’s something with the airline, and it's weird," she speculated before adding, "It needs to stop, because it's scary for girls. It’s weird."

Just last month, Dunne announced the end of her gymnastics career after LSU failed to successfully defend the NCAA championship title. The fifth-year senior did not compete in the competition after she was sidelined in March by an "avulsion fracture" in her patella.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes, was one of the NCAA's top NIL earners and boasted millions of followers across several social media platforms. She played a role in helping LSU win its first NCAA title last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



