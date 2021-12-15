Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Baltimore police search for suspect who fatally shot dad in front of his kids

Jake Rogers was loading his kids into a minivan when he was fatally shot

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Baltimore police release video of suspect who allegedly gunned down father in front of his children Video

Baltimore police release video of suspect who allegedly gunned down father in front of his children

The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting and killing Jake Rogers, a 34-year-old employee of the Department of Public Works.

Jake Rogers, a 34-year-old Baltimore Department of Public Works employee, was loading his three children into a minivan on Thursday morning when a suspect ran up and fatally shot him. 

The Baltimore Police Department is now asking the public to help identify the shooter, who can be seen on video hiding in a neighbor's yard across the street before running over and shooting Rogers. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    The Baltimore Police Department is searching for this suspect in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Jake Rogers.  (Baltimore Police Department)

  • Image 2 of 3

    The suspect was hiding in a yard across the street before running over and shooting Rogers, according to police.  (Baltimore Police Department)

  • Image 3 of 3

    (Baltimore Police Department)

The shooter, who is described as "a Black male, medium height and build, wearing all black," fled on foot from the scene right after the shooting. 

Rogers was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His three children were unharmed in the shooting. 

OFF-DUTY BALTIMORE POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS SUSPECT LINKED TO AT LEAST 2 DEATHS

Tracy Stover, a neighbor, told the Baltimore Sun that he heard five gunshots followed by screaming from the children. 

Jake Rogers, 34, was shot and killed in Baltimore last week. 

Jake Rogers, 34, was shot and killed in Baltimore last week.  (Baltimore Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore has already had 322 homicides and 678 shooting incidents this year, according to police data

The police department is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooting suspect. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money