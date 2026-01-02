The Bail Project spent $91M freeing criminal suspects, including some who later committed murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Bail Project has poured more than $90 million into bailing suspects out of jail, including individuals who later killed people while free on bail.

The organization says its mission is to provide "free bail assistance" and "reunite families." In multiple instances, however, defendants bailed out by the organization later killed someone, at times shortly after being released from jail. In total, the organization claimed in a 2024 report that it has provided $91 million in "bail assistance" to defendants.

Below are individuals accused or convicted of murder after The Bail Project paid their bail.

Donnie Allen

Donnie Allen allegedly murdered 27-year-old Benjamin McComas at a Cleveland rail station around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, according to FOX 8.

Allen was previously charged with drug possession, breaking and entering, vandalism, obstructing official business and possessing criminal tools in relation to a separate incident at a Cleveland rail station on Dec. 4.

His bond was initially set at $15,000, but Judge Joy Kennedy lowered it to $5,000 on Dec. 8. The Bail Project provided the $500 for Allen to be bonded out of the Cuyahoga County Jail. Five days after being released from jail, Allen was arrested for the alleged murder of McComas.

Two family members told Fox News Digital they told The Bail Project that Allen shouldn't be released because he would continue to reoffend and needs professional help or to remain incarcerated. The group ignored their warnings, they said.

"We knew that he would end up in [jail] anyway, because he does break into people's cars and whatnot. We just, we've always wanted the best for him. Whenever he starts doing good, he self-sabotages and just ends up back in jail. And that's the reason why we felt the need to let them know that they shouldn't post his bail," one family member told Fox News Digital. "I just feel like the whole situation could have been avoided and a life would be living had they listened to what we had to say when they asked."

Allen has a lengthy rap sheet which dates back to at least 2019 and includes burglary, assault on a peace officer, resting arrest and more.

Allen's attorney, James Jenkins, previously told Fox News Digital that the Dec. 14 alleged murder was "far from" an intentional homicide.

Travis Lang

Travis Lang was initially arrested in December 2020 on charges of possession of cocaine in addition to three other felony charges, including breaking and entering, resisting arrest and burglary, according to FOX 59 .

The Bail Project assisted in making a $5,650 payment towards his bail, and he was released in January 2021. Dylan McGinnis, 24, was shot and killed by Lang on Oct. 1, 2021.

McGinnis' mother told Fox News Digital that he was helping a friend get back on her feet when he was killed. FOX 59 reported that McGinnis was in the car with a woman who was doing a drug deal with Lang when he was shot and killed.

Lang was charged with murder after McGinnis' death and convicted in 2023.

"Just knowing Dylan and the kind of person that he was, in my opinion, he most likely just did not want her to go by herself or be alone. He probably feared for her," said McGinnis' mother, Nikki Sterling.

Samuel Lee Scott

Samuel Lee Scott was arrested in April 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri, after he hit his wife, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson, in the face and threatened to "finish what (he) started" in January. Scott was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault charge, and The Bail Project posted his $5,000 bail on April 9.

Just hours after Scott was released from jail, Johnson was found by a friend with her head and body bloodied. She was found "unconscious, had a broken eye socket, several broken ribs, and was bruised from head to toe," according to a probable cause statement.

Johnson died shortly after being hospitalized.

Scott was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson's death. He had previous convictions for assault and drug charges. Scott was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2022 and sentenced to life without parole.

The Bail Project's Executive Director Robin Steinberg previously said in a statement that while the organization was "deeply saddened" with Johnson's death, blame shouldn't be directed towards the group.

"No one could have predicted this tragedy," Steinberg said in a statement. "It's important to remember that had he been wealthy enough to afford his bail, or bonded out by a commercial bail bond agency, he would have been free pretrial as well. In times like this, we must come together for this family and keep sight of the need to transform the larger systems that create poverty, racism and violence, including the pretrial bail system."

Marcus Garvin

Marcus Garvin was initially arrested after he was charged with battery for an incident in December 2020 where he allegedly stabbed a customer at an Indianapolis Circle K convenience store, according to WRTV.

His bond was initially set at $30,000 for that incident, but was lowered to $1,500 on Jan. 11, 2021, by Marion Superior Court Judge Shatrese Flowers, who ordered him on GPS monitoring.

The Bail Project paid Garvin's $1,500 bond, according to FOX 59.

On July 24, 2021, Garvin stabbed 30-year-old Christie Holt to death at a motel and attempted to dismember her body. Eventually, Garvin decided to dump her body near the motel.

Garvin admitted to stabbing and killing Holt, and repeatedly apologized but said "she deserved it," an affidavit said. He added that he missed her and still loved her, but felt like "he had no other option."

Garvin pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, The Bail Project said it "condemns violence."

"The Bail Project condemns violence, and we are deeply concerned by any allegations involving our clients, especially those that include a loss of life," the organization said. "Cases like these are extremely rare. Across more than 35,000 people we have provided with free bail assistance, the vast majority return to court with a 92% appearance rate. This is consistent with research showing that serious or violent rearrests before trial are uncommon, and when they do happen, they’re seen across every type of release – whether someone is bailed out by a bondsman, released on their own recognizance, or supported by a charitable bail fund."

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.