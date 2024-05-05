Expand / Collapse search
Denver

Backstreet Boys respond to Denver Water viral parody promoting conservation efforts

Denver Water's 'Splashstreet Boys' parody reminds customers of water restrictions

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Denver Water conservation video parodies Backstreet Boys 'I Want It That Way' Video

Denver Water conservation video parodies Backstreet Boys 'I Want It That Way'

Denver Water gets a head start on summer water conservation efforts by creating a music video that parodies Backstreet Boys' hit song "I Want It That Way." Courtesy: Denver Water

A city water service provider channeled the Backstreet Boys in a recent effort to get people to follow local watering rules, with a viral video that caught the attention of the popular 90s boy band.

The "Splashstreet Boys" and their parody song, "I Water That Way," is a takeoff on the 1999 smash hit, "I Want it That Way."

"Tell me why? Don’t water when it’s raining," the parody's chorus advises. "Tell me why? Don’t water when it’s windy," it continues.

The world-famous BSB members were clearly impressed.

"You guys NAILED this," they responded to the nearly four-minute video released April 29 on Denver Water's Instagram.

Splashstreet Boys in all white at lake

"Splashstreet Boys," dressed in all white, similar to how the Backstreet Boys in their music video for the 1999 hit "I Want It That Way." (Denver Water)

Denver Water's Jimmy Luthye told KUSA-TV he got the idea a couple of years ago while listening to the radio. 

"Sometimes you get an idea, and you have to see it through, no matter how much it sets you up to be ridiculed by everyone in your life," Luthye said in a news release, adding that he "grew up loving boy band jams."

The city's summer watering restrictions began Wednesday, and run through Oct. 1.

Water treatment plant Denver Water

Denver Water says the video was filmed at its headquarters, a water treatment plant, and a lake, "among other places." (Denver Water)

The song's lyrics also remind people not to water in the daytime, when sunshine can cause water to evaporate. 

It mentions "Coloradoscape," a climate-friendly type of landscaping that many homes in the southwest utilize to save water. 

Luthye said that video editing helped blur some of the not-so-great choreography, but the video's reception from the public has gone so well the water utility company is already thinking about a possible follow-up video to be released next year.

Denver Water "I Water That Way"

Denver Water tried to recreate some of the scenes from the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" music video. (Denver Water)

"I have never been more obsessed with a music video or municipal infrastructure employees," one YouTube user commented. 

Denver Water's full summer watering rules can be found here. Summer officially starts June 20. 

"It's been a very fun week and a little overwhelming, wasn't really expecting quite the reception that we got, so it's been awesome," Luthye told KUSA. "For how long it took to concoct the idea, we spent a remarkably little amount of time practicing."