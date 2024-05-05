Backstreet Boys respond to Denver Water viral parody promoting conservation efforts

A city water service provider channeled the Backstreet Boys in a recent effort to get people to follow local watering rules, with a viral video that caught the attention of the popular 90s boy band.

The "Splashstreet Boys" and their parody song, "I Water That Way," is a takeoff on the 1999 smash hit, "I Want it That Way."

"Tell me why? Don’t water when it’s raining," the parody's chorus advises. "Tell me why? Don’t water when it’s windy," it continues.

The world-famous BSB members were clearly impressed.

"You guys NAILED this," they responded to the nearly four-minute video released April 29 on Denver Water's Instagram.

Denver Water's Jimmy Luthye told KUSA-TV he got the idea a couple of years ago while listening to the radio.

"Sometimes you get an idea, and you have to see it through, no matter how much it sets you up to be ridiculed by everyone in your life," Luthye said in a news release, adding that he "grew up loving boy band jams."

The city's summer watering restrictions began Wednesday, and run through Oct. 1.

The song's lyrics also remind people not to water in the daytime, when sunshine can cause water to evaporate.

It mentions "Coloradoscape," a climate-friendly type of landscaping that many homes in the southwest utilize to save water.

Luthye said that video editing helped blur some of the not-so-great choreography, but the video's reception from the public has gone so well the water utility company is already thinking about a possible follow-up video to be released next year.

"I have never been more obsessed with a music video or municipal infrastructure employees," one YouTube user commented.

Denver Water's full summer watering rules can be found here. Summer officially starts June 20.

"It's been a very fun week and a little overwhelming, wasn't really expecting quite the reception that we got, so it's been awesome," Luthye told KUSA. "For how long it took to concoct the idea, we spent a remarkably little amount of time practicing."