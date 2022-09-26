Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Baby shower shooting injures 2 bystanders in Southern California

A gunman wounded 2 innocent bystanders when he missed his intended target at a CA baby shower

Associated Press
A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said.

Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said two men got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun. The suspect opened fire but missed the man he intended to shoot, sheriff's officials said.

A shooter injured two innocent bystanders at a baby shower when he missed his intended target in Lancaster, California, on Sept. 24, 2022.

A shooter injured two innocent bystanders at a baby shower when he missed his intended target in Lancaster, California, on Sept. 24, 2022. (Fox News)

The two victims who were struck by gunfire were hospitalized in stable condition, KABC-TV reported Sunday. No other information about them was immediately released.

The shooter fled the scene and remained at large Sunday. No suspect description was available.