B1-B Lancer catches fire at Dyess Air Force Base, two people injured

A B-1B Lancer caught fire during engine maintenance at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Wednesday evening.

Two individuals were injured during the fire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

A bystander video shows flames shooting out of what appears to be a plane behind a fenced installation. A spokesperson for the 7th Bomb Wing told Fox News Digital they are looking into the video.

"We are so grateful that all members of Team Dyess involved have been treated and are now safely back at home," 7th Bomb Wing commander Col. Joseph Kramer said in a statement Thursday. "Our B-1 fleet and warfighters remain ready to execute any long-range strike mission."

Dyess Air Force Base, located about seven miles south of Abilene, Texas, is known as the "home of the B-1."

The B-1B Lancer is a long-range bomber that was developed in the 1980s and carries a 75,000 pound payload.

About one year ago, the Air Force grounded its entire fleet of B-1B Lancers for a few weeks after an issue was discovered with the bomber's fuel system, according to the War Zone.

The military is currently developing a new long-range bomber, the B-21 Raider, to replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers.

The 2021 defense appropriations bill put nearly $3 billion toward B-21 development and the Department of Defense eventually plans to acquire at least 100 of them.