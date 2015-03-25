Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update November 30, 2015

Authorities to announce update in 1992 disappearance of Massachusetts boy

By | Associated Press
The leaders of top Massachusetts law enforcement agencies are holding a news conference on Monday to announce an update into the 1992 disappearance of Westfield teenager James Lusher, seen above in a handout photograph.

WESTFIELD, Mass. – The leaders of top Massachusetts law enforcement agencies are holding a news conference to announce an update into the disappearance two decades ago of a Westfield teenager.

Hampden District Attorney Mark Mastroianni, Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless, state police Col. Timothy Alben and Westfield police Capt. Michael McCabe are among those who will attend the news conference to update the November 1992 disappearance of 16-year-old James Lusher.

Members of the Lusher family will also attend the briefing at Westfield Middle School South.

Lusher left his parent's house on a brand new bike the day he vanished on his way to his grandmother's house in Blandford. His bike was found a few days later, but no trace of James has ever been found.