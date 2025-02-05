Authorities nab White House fence climber just two weeks into Trump's new term

Authorities apprehended an individual who climbed up, then back down, the White House fence on Monday.

The incident was caught on camera — the individual slid back down on the outside of the fence after reaching the top.

"On February 3rd at approximately 4:20 p.m., U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers responded to an individual climbing an outer fence along the South Grounds of the White House. The individual was subsequently taken into custody by our officers," a U.S. Secret Service statement notes.

"The White House complex is secured by a combination of uniformed officers, special agents, mission support personnel, and advanced protective systems that ensure continuous vigilance across its 18 acres," the statement continues. "In line with standard Secret Service protocol, this incident—including security measures and response—will undergo a protective operations review by the agency."

The incident occurred just two weeks after President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term in office.

Trump survived a near-miss assassination attempt in July 2024 when a bullet struck his ear during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Then in September, a man was charged for allegedly seeking to kill Trump while the candidate was at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, who went on to win the 2024 presidential contest, was sworn in on Jan. 20.

He is the second president in American history to be elected to two non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.