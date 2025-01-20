Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
The inauguration of President Donald Trump: Photos
See photos from Donald Trump's 2nd presidential inauguration.
- President-elect Donald Trump arrives for services at St. John's Church.read more
- Donald and Melania Trump at St. John's Church.read more
- Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance are greeted as they arrive for a church service to be attended by President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington.read more
- Trump greets Vance inside St. John's Episcopal Church.read more
- Ivanka Trump at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day.read more
- First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House.read more
- Staff prepare for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.read more
- A staff member places a marker for the first lady ahead of the inauguration.read more
- Security staff look on as preparations are made for the inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.read more
- Catering staff prepare for a luncheon in Statuary Hall that will follow Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.read more
- President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House.read more
- Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, greet Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance upon their arrival at the White House.read more
- The place card for "The President" is placed on the head table for the luncheon in the Statuary Hall.read more
- Seats in Rotunda remain empty ahead of the Inauguration.read more
The inauguration of President Donald Trump: Photos
See photos from Donald Trump's 2nd presidential inauguration.
Move Forward
- The inauguration of President Donald Trump: Photos