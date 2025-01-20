Go Back
  • Published
    14 Images

    The inauguration of President Donald Trump: Photos

    See photos from Donald Trump's 2nd presidential inauguration.

  • Donald Trump arrives for services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies
    President-elect Donald Trump arrives for services at St. John's Church.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term
    Donald and Melania Trump at St. John's Church. 
    Jeenah Moon/Reuters / Reuters
  • Vice President-elect JD Vance, center, and his wife, Usha Vance are greeted as they arrive for a church service to be attended by President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania
    Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance are greeted as they arrive for a church service to be attended by President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. 
    Matt Rourke/AP / AP Images
  • Donald Trump greets U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance as they attend a service at St. John's Church
    Trump greets Vance inside St. John's Episcopal Church. 
    Carlos Barria/Reuters / Reuters
  • Ivanka Trump at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day.
    Ivanka Trump at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day.
  • First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House
    First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Staff prepare for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    Staff prepare for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.     
    Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters / Reuters
  • A staff member places a marker for the first lady ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol
    A staff member places a marker for the first lady ahead of the inauguration.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Staff prepare for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    Security staff look on as preparations are made for the inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.     
    Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters / Reuters
  • Catering staff prepare for a luncheon in Statuary Hall that will follow the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in
    Catering staff prepare for a luncheon in Statuary Hall that will follow Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. 
    Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump
    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House.
    Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, greet Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance upon their arrival at the White House
    Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, greet Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance upon their arrival at the White House.
    Alex Brandon/AP / AP Images
  • The place card for "The President" is placed on the head table
    The place card for "The President" is placed on the head table for the luncheon in the Statuary Hall.
    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters / Reuters
  • Seats in Rotunda remain empty ahead of the Inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol
    Seats in Rotunda remain empty ahead of the Inauguration.
    Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters / Reuters
