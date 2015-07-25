Authorities add billboards to effort to identify dead girl found in garbage bag on beach

Authorities are adding highway billboards to help identify a young girl whose remains were found on a Boston Harbor beach last month.

State police and prosecutors announced Monday they'll put a composite image of the girl they call Baby Doe along with text and telephone hotlines on 84 billboards around the state.

The girl is believed to have been about 4 years old. She was found in a garbage bag on Deer Island. Authorities don't know how she died. She had long brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to have been white or Hispanic. She weighed about 30 pounds and was about 3-foot-6.

She wore white leggings with black polka dots. A zebra-print fleece blanket was in the bag.

Her image has received more than 50 million views online. Police have received hundreds of tips.