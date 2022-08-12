Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before New York speech

Rushdie's current condition is unknown

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Author Salman Rushdie attacked onstage prior to his lecture in western New York Video

Author Salman Rushdie attacked onstage prior to his lecture in western New York

Fox News correspondent David Lee Miller reports on the breaking news that author Salman Rushdie was attacked onstage prior to his speech at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed before giving a speech in Chautauqua, New York on Friday.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

In a press release, the New York State Police confirmed that a man rushed the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck. 

"Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," the press release said. "His condition is not yet known.   The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene."

BOLTON CALLS IRAN ASSASSINATION PLOT AN 'ACT OF WAR,' CALLS ON BIDEN ADMIN TO 'TERMINATE' NUCLEAR TALKS

Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP/Joshua Goodman)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference that the state trooper involved "stood up and saved" Rushdie's life.

Rushdie’s book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, who is behind it, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, who is behind it, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP/Joshua Goodman)

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman) (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa.

The Chautauqua Institution is a performing arts center and community from June through September that hosts major artists and celebrities like Rushdie related to the fields of visual arts, dance, theater, and music. 

It is an exclusive institution near Buffalo, New York that carries entry fees ranging from $200-$2,600.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.