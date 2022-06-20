Austin shooting in 'quiet and peaceful' neighborhood leaves two dead, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men in their early 60s were found dead in a northwest Austin neighborhood after police responded to a call about a shooting shortly after noon on Monday.

One of the men was found dead in the backyard, while the other was found inside the home. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"We don’t believe that this is a threat to the public," Austin police detective Marcus Davis said at the scene. "We believe that this is an isolated incident between two individuals."

One of the men may have "been involved in the incident," Davis said, noting that the two men knew each other.

It's unclear if both suffered gunshot wounds. A coroner will determine the cause of death after performing an autopsy.

"Generally this is a pretty quiet and peaceful area and we don't get a lot of phone calls out in this area," Davis said.

"This is fairly unusual for this particular place."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.