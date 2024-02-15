Austin resident uses AI to track homeless camps as crisis skyrockets, millions spent

An Austin resident who has been documenting the city’s homeless crisis has helped develop an AI interactive map to track camps and communities.

Jamie Hammonds, who has been documenting the crisis through DASH Media, provided data to the group Nomadik, which developed the full-featured AI map. The map vividly depicts where homeless encampments are concentrated throughout the city.

Hammonds told Fox News Digital that the map "will become a tool that governments and non-profits can use in the future to predict patterns in the homeless communities."

Nomadik founders Trevor Sorrells and Morgan Winters told Fox News Digital that data on Austin’s homeless population is either "fragmented or completely absent."

CA'S NEWSOM CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR HOMELESS CRISIS INITIATIVE, MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATES SAY IT WILL BACKFIRE

Consequently, they said, "there is a severe lack of understanding in what resources, interventions, and treatments are having an impact."

"We are applying our skill sets in geospatial analytics and machine learning to shine a light on the issue. We want to make it easy for everyone to understand and contribute by enabling intelligent and effective outreach, giving everyone a voice and giving this issue the attention it deserves," the duo said in a joint statement.

The creation of the map comes after the city’s homeless population skyrocketed in 2023. In January 2023, Austin’s homeless population was just under 2,400 people, according to a point-in-time count from the non-profit, Austin ECHO.

By October, the city estimated that around 6,600 people were experiencing homelessness in Austin or Travis County in a single day, according to the group. That number accounted for both unsheltered homelessness – those sleeping in tents, cars, or abandoned buildings – and sheltered homelessness – those sleeping in emergency shelters or "transitional housing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the City of Austin for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve been saying for a year now, the population is undercounted," Hammonds told Fox News Digital. "It’s an outrage that after spending millions, the city is now admitting how big the problem has become. It’s time for new policies that work."