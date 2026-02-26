Florida man kills 2, wounds deputy and 1 other in vehicular attack, shooting spree: sheriff

A chaotic series of shootings and a deliberate vehicular attack in Pahokee, Florida, left three people dead, including the suspect, and a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy hospitalized late Wednesday night.

"The deputy is very, very fortunate that the initial strike with the vehicle didn't kill him, but he showed a great deal of courage, a great deal of stamina to be able to get his gun out and neutralize this guy," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a video posted to X, noting the deputy was knocked back "about 40 feet."

Bradshaw identified the dead suspect as Charles McCloud Jr.

The unnamed deputy was knocked to the ground and "was able to get his firearm out and shoot the individual before that guy shot him," Bradshaw told reporters.

Deputies first received a call at 10:05 p.m. reporting two people shot near Doveland Villas. At 10:14 p.m., another call came in reporting gunfire at a nearby residence involving someone in a dark SUV. Minutes later, at 10:18 p.m., McCloud allegedly drove about half a mile to a convenience store and shot another person.

"That guy is still alive," Bradshaw said.

Shortly after the double homicide, a deputy was putting up crime scene tape when McCloud returned to the area, accelerated off the roadway and struck the deputy with his vehicle, knocking him back 40 feet, according to Bradshaw.

"The suspect got out of his vehicle with a handgun and was going toward the deputy that was on the ground," Bradshaw said.

The injured deputy was able to draw his gun and shoot McCloud before McCloud could fire at him. A nearby detective also fired several rounds, but McCloud was already down, according to the sheriff.

McCloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy and the convenience store shooting victim were airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital. The deputy sustained a compound ankle fracture and other minor injuries. As of Thursday morning, both were expected to survive.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people killed in the initial shooting or the identity of the deputy. The investigation remains ongoing.