Florida man kills 2, wounds deputy and 1 other in vehicular attack, shooting spree: sheriff

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy hospitalized with compound ankle fracture

By Eric Mack Fox News
Published | Updated
A chaotic series of shootings and a deliberate vehicular attack in Pahokee, Florida, left three people dead, including the suspect, and a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy hospitalized late Wednesday night.

"The deputy is very, very fortunate that the initial strike with the vehicle didn't kill him, but he showed a great deal of courage, a great deal of stamina to be able to get his gun out and neutralize this guy," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a video posted to X, noting the deputy was knocked back "about 40 feet."

Bradshaw identified the dead suspect as Charles McCloud Jr.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talking to the press

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw speaks at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sept. 15, 2024, after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. (Candan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

The unnamed deputy was knocked to the ground and "was able to get his firearm out and shoot the individual before that guy shot him," Bradshaw told reporters.

Deputies first received a call at 10:05 p.m. reporting two people shot near Doveland Villas. At 10:14 p.m., another call came in reporting gunfire at a nearby residence involving someone in a dark SUV. Minutes later, at 10:18 p.m., McCloud allegedly drove about half a mile to a convenience store and shot another person.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been busy in the news of late with the shooting of a potential assassin at Mar-a-Lago and Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting of a car-ramming suspect. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

"That guy is still alive," Bradshaw said.

Shortly after the double homicide, a deputy was putting up crime scene tape when McCloud returned to the area, accelerated off the roadway and struck the deputy with his vehicle, knocking him back 40 feet, according to Bradshaw.

"The suspect got out of his vehicle with a handgun and was going toward the deputy that was on the ground," Bradshaw said.

FLORIDA DEPUTY WITH 25 YEARS ON FORCE KILLED SERVING EVICTION NOTICE; SUSPECT, LOCKSMITH ALSO SHOT: SHERIFF

Palm Beach sheriff: Secret Service agent acted quickly to stop Trump assassination attempt Video

The injured deputy was able to draw his gun and shoot McCloud before McCloud could fire at him. A nearby detective also fired several rounds, but McCloud was already down, according to the sheriff.

McCloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy and the convenience store shooting victim were airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital. The deputy sustained a compound ankle fracture and other minor injuries. As of Thursday morning, both were expected to survive.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two people killed in the initial shooting or the identity of the deputy. The investigation remains ongoing.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
