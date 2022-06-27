Atlanta Subway customer shoots workers, killing one, during argument over ‘too much mayo,’ report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Subway restaurant employee in Atlanta was killed and another wounded after a customer shot them during an argument over mayonnaise on Sunday, according to a local report.

The shooting unfolded around 6:30 p.m. at a Subway restaurant on Northside Drive Southwest in the city’s downtown, Atlanta police said.

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," the location’s owner Willie Glenn told FOX5 Atlanta about what sparked the incident.

Glenn said that the customer escalated the situation and "all hell broke loose."

The two staff members, both females, were shot, Glenn said. One woman was killed and the other was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Glenn said the deceased woman’s young son was in the establishment at the time and witnessed the shooting.

The restaurant’s manager on duty returned fire at the suspect, but did not hit him, according to Glenn, who wondered "what the world is coming to, especially with our youth."

"They seem to be so hot-headed," he told the station. "Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It's scary out here."

Police did not immediately release the identities of the victims or the suspect.