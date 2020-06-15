Atlanta police arrest 42 in weekend protests over shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Police arrested 42 demonstrators in Atlanta over the weekend after the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks by a white police officer rekindled protests in the city.

Atlanta police said they arrested at least 36 people in connection to Saturday night’s protests. An additional six demonstrators were arrested Sunday as protests continued, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police.

Roughly 150 protesters marched Saturday night around the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was shot. The demonstrations grew turbulent and the Wendy’s was set on fire. Authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information on those responsible for setting the blaze.

More than 100 people, some sporting umbrellas and rain gear after on-and-off rain, protested peacefully at the site Sunday evening. Police blocked some side streets, slowing traffic in the area as people held up signs.

The death of Brooks reignited demonstrations that had largely simmered nearly three weeks after George Floyd, another black man, died while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

The shooting of Brooks unfolded Friday night after officers responded to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car in the Wendy’s drive-thru.

Police Officer Devin Brosnan arrived first to find Brooks apparently asleep in his car in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Brooks agreed to move the car and showed his license. Officer Garrett Rolfe arrived minutes later to conduct a sobriety check.

Atlanta police video released Sunday shows Brooks chatting cooperatively with the officers for over 30 minutes. Brooks says he’d had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter’s birthday and agrees to a breath test. Body camera images show the test recorded a .108 -- higher than the 0.08-gram blood alcohol content considered too intoxicated to drive in Georgia.

When officers attempt to arrest Brooks, a struggle breaks out. Dashcam video shows them wrestling on the ground and grappling over a Taser before Brooks takes the stun gun and points it at the officers as he tries to run.

Seconds later, out of view of the police dashcam, three gunshots sounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation which is investigating the shooting, said it appears Rolfe fired his service weapon, striking Brooks, during the out-of-view chase.

Autopsy results released Sunday determined that Brooks was shot twice in the back. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Rolfe was fired Sunday and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. The moves followed the resignation Saturday of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she does not believe “this was a justified use of deadly force.”

